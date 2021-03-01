MacCarthy GM staff and customers raised $700 for Pink Shirt Day. (Submitted Photo/Mudit Mehta)

Terrace dealership raises hundreds of dollars for Pink Shirt Day

MacCarthy GM staff and customers raised $700 for anti-bullying initiatives

  • Mar. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Staff and customers at MacCarthy GM in Terrace raised $700 to support anti-bullying initiatives for Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 24.

A board was set up inside the dealership where customers could write anti-bullying messages and donate.

In 2007, two Nova Scotia students took action after witnessing a younger student being bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. The students bought 50 pink T-shirts and encouraged schoolmates to wear them and send a powerful message of solidarity to the bully.

According to pinkshirtday.ca, proceeds from shirt sales and donations helped to fund programs that impacted over 59,000 youth, including Kids Help Phone, Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Canada and the Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre of BC.

Terrace Standard

