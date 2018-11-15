Terrace council gets to work with three appointments

Representatives were chosen during their first meeting Nov. 13

The City of Terrace’s mayor and new council during the inaugural meeting Nov.5. From left: Councillors Jessica McCallum-Miller, Lynne Christiansen, Sean Bujtas, Mayor Carol Leclerc, RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, Councillors Brian Downie and Evan Ramsay. (Brittany Gervais photo)

With the first council meeting comes the appointment of three key portfolios for the newly elected Terrace councillors.

Councillors Sean Bujtas and James Cordeiro were nominated as the Regional District Kitimat/Stikine directors, returning to their roles from last year. Coun. Evan Ramsay was nominated but declined the chance to challenge. Mayor Carol Leclerc and Coun. Lynne Christiansen were selected as their alternates.

The mayor was nominated again to sit on the Northwest Regional Advisory Committee of the Northern Development Initiative Trust. Coun. Brian Downie is returning as an alternate.

For the first time, council was required to appoint both a representative and an alternate for the Terrace Public Library board. Coun. Ramsay was nominated as a representative, with Coun. Jessica McCallum-Miller selected as an alternate.

The rest of the liaison appointments will be announced at the next council meeting on Nov. 26.

