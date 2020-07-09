Terrace conservation officers relocated this spirit bear deep into the wilderness to keep it away from human territory. The bear roamed Kitsumkalum Valley north of Terrace for many years prior to being relocated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

Terrace conservation officers relocate spirit bear

Bear roamed Kitsumkalum Valley north of Terrace for many years

Terrace conservation officers relocated a Spirit bear far into the wilderness to keep it away from human residential areas.

The bear has roamed the Kitsumkalum Valley just north of Terrace for many years, according to a statement from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Spirit bears, also known as Kermode bears, are black bears with white fur resulting from a rare genetic mutation. They are primarily found in northern B.C.

