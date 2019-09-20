Terrace Chamber of Commerce extends nomination deadline

The Terrace and District Chamber of Commerce holds their annual gala evening to announce and celebrate the winners of the Business Excellence Awards. (Aaron Whitfield Photography)

The Terrace Chamber of Commerce has extended their deadline for nominations for this year’s Business Excellence Awards as they have not reached their expected numbers yet.

With only 29 nominations so far compared to 72 nominations last year, Terrace and District Chamber of Commerce member and event coordinator Golnoosh Namazi is encouraging the public to take part to help recognize all those worthy of an award.

“By supporting these smaller, local businesses, you’re actually keeping that money in the economy here and with nominations for awards like this, you’re helping to encourage those businesses to keep going and be sustainable.”

Now until Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m., Terrace citizens have the opportunity to nominate a person or business that fits any of the 14 awards categories (listed below).

The Resource Industry of the Year category doesn’t have any nominations yet. A business can also be nominated for more than one award.

The judge’s evening, which will include a panel of 15 people, will be held on Sept. 26 to review the nominations. Finalists will be announced come Sept. 30.

Members from the public are then encouraged to vote for their pick which will be revealed at the Terrace Chamber of Commerce gala evening on Oct. 19. Voting closes Oct. 16.

Namazi says that anyone from the public can nominate, vote and attend the 20th annual gala to support local businesses in the area. The gala is considered to be the premiere business event of the year and will take place at the Terrace Sportplex, with tickets at $65 for entry.

“It’s the best excuse to dress up in Terrace… we’re also getting a hypnotist,” says Namazi. “There will be entertainment, dinner and some speeches to recognize some of our sponsors and award winners.”

With over 350 registered businesses with the Terrace Chamber of Commerce, she adds that a vote can make a big difference for a business as it recognizes their efforts and contribution to the area.

And not every business has a storefront, many of them are small, home-based businesses that are doing their best to provide a needed service for the area. Namazi says the Terrace Chamber of Commerce provides a platform to connects businesses to one another in the area, which is especially important in a remote area like the Northwest.

“There are a lot of hardworking, creative, talented people here that maybe don’t have the opportunity they could have in a bigger city but they’re still trying to make it,” she says. “I feel so inspired when I see people that believe in whatever they do… that someone saw a need for something and decided to go after that.”

To nominate, vote and purchase tickets, visit terracechamber.com.

2019 Award Criteria:

Business of the Year Award by Business Development Bank of Canada

The award acknowledges a business or organization which excels in a wide variety of aspects, through quality service or product, environment for customers or staff, and proven growth and development. This business or organization makes a positive impact on its employees, and customers and our community, and has been operating in Terrace for three years or more.

Community Impact Award by Northern Savings Credit Union

This award recognizes the company or individual that makes an outstanding contribution to our community through donations of time, service, product, or fundraising, for local charities, festivals, events, or community projects.

Contributor to the Arts Award by Bell Media

This award recognizes a business/organization/individual that has been actively involved in a specific discipline or variety of arts disciplines in the Terrace area. Contributions of time, talent, and resources demonstrate a strong passion for a sustainable and growing arts presence in the Terrace area.

Customer Service Award by Peterbilt Pacific Inc.

This award recognizes a business’s dedication to customer satisfaction through integrity and excellent service and/or development of an outstanding product, consistently going beyond customer expectations. It also provides staff with updated training to meet changing customer needs.

Executive of the Year Award by Westland Insurance Group

This individual has become the torchbearer of change by creating success through leading edge, social, and economic innovation. His / Her standards of excellence and personal style provide a business role model for others to emulate.

Home Based Business Award by TransCanada

This award recognizes a home-operated business that consistently shows excellence and quality in service, merchandising, and product.

Most Valuable Employee Award by Royal Bank of Canada

This award acknowledges an employee who has demonstrated initiative and enthusiasm for the job. This person demonstrates exemplary customer service, goes above and beyond regular duties, and has taken a leadership role and/or has worked on team spirit within their place of business.

Newsmaker of the Year Award by CFNR and Terrace Standard

This award recognizes anyone who, through business, political or private initiative, has made newsworthy contributions to the community. The person or business’s activities have generated public attention and news coverage by the media some time in 2017-2018.

Resource Industry of the Year Award by Finning Canada

This Terrace and District area business is involved in the resource sector or provides services or supplies to the resource industry. They have demonstrated success through innovation, quality products or services and excellent customer and/or employee relationships.

Volunteer of the Year Award by Volunteer Terrace

This award acknowledges outstanding contribution to the community through active volunteering to one or more non-profit organizations; demonstrating their commitment and dedication with a sense of enjoyment and pride for their cause.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Silvertip Promotions & Signs

This award acknowledges a founder or owner of company who is 35 years of age or younger at the time of the nomination submission and has demonstrated a high level of entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, perseverance, creativity and determination to be successful.

Chamber Choice Award by the Terrace & District Chamber of Commerce

This award will go to an outstanding member of the Terrace & District Chamber of Commerce to recognize their active participation, promotion, and support of the Chamber and the community. This recipient must have been a member in good standing for at least one full year.

Best Kept Commercial Property by TDIA and GTBS

This award is presented to honor Terrace businesses that look beyond their front door to their property that surrounds them. Nominees in this category are recognized for their landscaping, building maintenance, and aspects of property design that enhance the city’s overall appearance.

Tourism & Hospitality Excellence Award by Sandman Inn

This award rewards the efforts made by an individual, business or organization to promote Terrace & area as a tourism destination and to facilitate the enjoyment of visitors to our area.

