Terrace artist wins provincial small business award

Jaimie Davis won received a Northwest Community College President’s Art Award in 2018. This year, she won the Best Solopreneur Award from Small Business BC for her online shop Jada Creations. (Contributed photo/Northwest Community College)

Local business Jada Creations is the winner of a 2021 Small Business BC Award for Best Solopreneur and a $1,500 cash prize.

Nisga’a and Gitxsan artist Jaimie Davis started Jada Creations in 2018. She creates and sells authentic Indigenous art and jewelry made of cedar bark and rope, which she harvests herself.

“Stepping on this path as an artist and jewelry designer has allowed me to live my truth as an Indigenous woman,” said Davis on her nomination page.

“Having non-Indigenous customers and clients worldwide helps with the huge fight against cultural appropriation as they become more consciously and socially aware of where their jewelry or art is coming from.”

According to Small Business BC (SBBC), the The Best Solopreneur Award recognizes people that have shown the unique skillset to create and grow a small business.

Davis is a graduate of the Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art and is a recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal. In 2019 she was commissioned to paint a mural at the Nisga’a Memorial Lava Bed Provincial Park’s visitor information centre.

This year there were a record-breaking 957 nominations for Small Business BC Awards across 88 communities in B.C.

