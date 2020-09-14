Terrace air quality remains good despite U.S. wildfire smoke blanketing parts of B.C. and Alberta

Hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state put southern B.C. residents at high risk

Smoke from wildfires burning in the U.S. fills the air as the Grouse Mountain tram transports people down the mountain, in North Vancouver, B.C,, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The World Air Quality Index, a non-profit that tracks air quality from monitoring stations around the world, rated Vancouver’s air quality as the second worst in the world Saturday. Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Metro Vancouver, showing a very high risk to health due to wildfire smoke from Washington and Oregon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

While most of B.C. and now a significant part of Alberta are under air quality advisories due to wildfire smoke from the United States, Terrace and the Northwest have avoided poor air quality so far.

Environment Canada shows the Air Quality Health Index for Terrace at 1, or lowest risk through the rest of today. The agency forcasts a maximum rating of 3 could be observed on Tuesday — still in the low risk category of the air quality scale.

The smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California, that have destroyed whole communities and killed at least 35 people.

Environment Canada lists local smoke in its Terrace forcast until Wednesday.

The index uses a scale of one to 10 to rank risk from stagnant or smoky air and currently lists the risk at 10-plus for all but the northern quarter of B.C.

On Sunday night, Terrace experinced a hazy bright-orange sunset. Farther south, a dense, fog-like haze shrouds many cities, from Victoria and Vancouver east to Kelowna, Kamloops and the Kootenay region, turning day into a misty, smoke-tainted twilight.

