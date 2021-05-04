Terra Lynn Culberson is Vanderhoof’s latest artist of the month

Vanderhoof artist Terra-Lynn Culberson enjoys doing a variety of work for her clients and said all three of her children inspire her. (Terra-Lynn Culberson photo)

Terra-Lynn Culberson isn’t shy about tapping into her inner creativity.

From crafting elaborate body art, graphic designs, sculptures and acrylic paintings, the Vanderhoof artist has always had a passion for art that was further strengthened when her daughter was born.

“She was born with cystic fibrosis (CF), and I had to quit my job,” Culberson said, noting the difficulties in caring for her daughter, Shaya, while working full-time.

Culberson reluctantly took up the suggestion of her friends and began face painting to help cover the costs of her daughter’s medical bills.

Although she had no formal training, it was a challenge Culberson, also a photographer, would conquer. Her body art was a hit and soon she had requests for canvases and more.

“I’ve just been really fortunate,” Culberson said.

“One thing has just always moved into another and I really haven’t had to look for much.”

About three years ago, Culberson and her family would move to Vanderhoof from New Brunswick to take advantage of B.C.’s ‘exceptional’ health care and pharmacare system for CF patients and be closer to Culberson’s brother-in-law who resides in Fraser Lake.

Culberson continues to raise awareness about the genetic disorder that affects the lungs and, in May 2020 organized the Social Distancing Cystic Fibrosis Walk/Run in Vanderhoof.

After creating a sculpture of lungs made of pill bottles and capsules as well as various medical supplies, Culberson is hoping to create a much larger piece of a ‘scene out of the mask of a child during physio’ for CF Canada’s annual chapter gala in Vancouver that was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Art consisting of mountain scenery is currently her most popular request amongst clients as Culberson paints at her studio in their recently purchased home.

She also does art with close friend and local artist, Maggie Saito. The two women have children similar in age attending W.L McLeod Elementary and challenged each other to see what they could craft together out of kids’ art supplies such as scrap paper and wax crayons.

If successful in grant funding, they are eyeing to paint a human-sized snakes and ladders game for a school in Vanderhoof sometime over the summer.

“We can conquer the world in art,” Culberson said.

“If I haven’t thought of it, Maggie thought of it for me, and we’ve decided now we’re doing it.”

Work by artist Terra-Lynn Culberson is currently being showcased in windows in downtown Vanderhoof. (Terra Culberson photo)