Tents, tarps, sleeping bags needed to help homeless in Duncan

The Duncan United Church is asking for tarps, tents and sleeping bags as part of their response to the needs of people living without housing.

On Oct. 16, the church hosted its annual Day of Services in which hair cuts, foot care, free lunches and other services are provided to the city’s homeless.

More than 100 people gathered in the church’s Heritage Hall for the event and, among other items, the church gave out three tents and a dozen tarps.

“Demand was high, but supply of tents and outdoor equipment was very thin,” said church outreach coordinator Linda Evans.

“There are many people in need in our Valley and the tents, tarps and sleeping gear quickly disappeared. We’ve pretty much exhausted our own resources, and with no housing solutions on the horizon, we have to do something to help folks who are out there in the cold winter rains.”

Evans said one, two or three-person tents with flys, 6×8 or 8×10 tarps and sleeping bags are requested.

She asks those who can help to drop their donations off at 246 Ingram St. between 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays or Sundays, or call for pick up to 250-746-6043.