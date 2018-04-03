Tents pop up in downtown Courtenay

Grounds at former Palace Theatre have inhabitants

The grounds at the former Palace Theatre have signs of life. Scott Stanfield photo

Several tents have popped up on the grounds where the Palace Theatre once operated in downtown Courtenay.

Heaps of clothing, propane tanks, bicycle parts, a baby stroller and other items are strewn across the grounds, which are enclosed by a fence at the corner of Fifth and England.

The City of Courtenay says the tents have been there for a couple of weeks. Since it is private property, the inhabitants of the tents are trespassing.

“It is the property owner’s responsibility to deal with the trespassers,” the City says.

The owner is listed as First Nations Enterprises Inc., which has a Vancouver address.

The Comox Valley RCMP has attended the site.

The Palace Theatre, formerly known as the E.W. Bickle Theatre, opened in 1940 with a screening of Boom Town, starring Clark Gable.

The theatre temporarily closed after sustaining damage in a fire in 2007. The building was demolished the following year.