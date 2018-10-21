Tennis bubble grand opening at Bear Mountain

The new dome over top of the clay courts at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort and Spa is ready for use. (Photo courtesy of Jordanna Reid)

The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort and Spa is hosting the unveiling of its four-court tennis bubble.

Work to create the dome started this past March. The dome itself took about four months to fabricate and the preparation and installation took seven months. The bubble was built by the Ontario-based company, The Farley Group, that specialize in air-supported structures.

Russ Hartley, the director of tennis at Bear Mountain, would like everyone to come see the new facility.

“We’d just like them to experience what a beautiful bubble it is and the opportunity to play on clay,” Hartley said.

The dome is climate-controlled and has LED energy efficient lighting and seating. It will remain up for winter play until late April when it will come down for the outdoor season.

Bear Mountain Tennis Centre is hoping to have the other four courts covered by a dome for the winter months, but is contingent upon reaching 200 memberships.

The grand opening takes place Saturday, Oct. 27 from noon until 6 p.m.

The event is open to the public and people are encouraged to bring their rackets and test out the courts underneath the dome. Bear Mountain Tennis Centre pro staff and tennis concierge will be on site at the open house to answer any questions and sign people up to take turns on the courts.

