Tenders sought for Oceanside Place upgrades

Oceanside Place will undergo upgrades that will make it more efficient to operate. â€” File photo

Oceanside Place is scheduled to undergo upgrades this summer.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has invited tenders for the project that will include the demolition of the existing system, replace the existing shell and tube chiller with a low charge plate and frame chiller, replace all three brine pumps and add VFDs for temperature control, reprogram the existing refrigeration system controls for energy efficiencies, mount new pulleys on the compressor prime movers to change compressor RPM, and also installation of ammonia pump down pressure vessel, valving, and piping.

The upgrades have been designed to reduce the energy usage of the refrigeration plant more than $12,000 a year.

Staff has indicated that the work will take place during the summer shutdown between June and July.

— NEWS Staff