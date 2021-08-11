Tenders accepted for Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen landfills

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will receive tenders on the operation of the Campbell Mountain and Oliver Landfill operations. Tenders will be accepted until Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. (Contributed)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has approved the public private competition for the Campbell Mountain and Oliver Landfill operations.

The decision came during the 2021 Business Planning Process.

The current landfill agreement expires in May, 2022. The regional district sent the new contract to tender on Aug. 5, whereby the only variable is cost. This change will allow the regional district to submit a shadow bid for consideration while ensuring a fair process for private firms.

Tender submissions will be accepted until Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.

The award of tender will be based on the total cost of award to the regional district, which is the submitted bid price plus the cost of administering the contract. To ensure transparency and confidentiality are maintained throughout the process, the RDOS has established the following measures:

1. A buying team, led by the Manager of Engineering Services, will prepare the tender documents, assist in reviewing the bids received and assist in making a recommendation for award of contract.

2. A selling team, led by the Manager of Operations, will prepare a bid in response to the tender to operate the Campbell Mountain Landfill and the Oliver Landfill and is the team that will, if they are awarded the contract, operate one or both of the landfills.

3. A purchasing/communications team, led by the Manager of Financial Services, will be responsible for final preparation of the tender documents, administering the process during the tender period, evaluating the bids received, make a recommendation for award of contract, and communicating information about the Public Private Competition process to staff, the public and the regional district board.

All members of each team have signed confidentiality agreements and confidentiality between the buying and purchasing/communications team and the selling team will be maintained throughout the tender process and for 24 months following contract award.

“Our teams are dedicated to ensuring the RDOS takes all possible precautions to ensure this process is as fair as possible for all parties,” said Jim Zaffino, Manager of Financial Services at the regional district and purchasing/communications team lead.

“The RDOS is striving to be transparent in its process by informing potential bidders and the public, it will be submitting a shadow bid and is also using every available avenue to ensure the process is as fair as possible for everyone.”

Additional confidentiality measures include security enhanced filing and data centres, designated team meeting rooms throughout the main regional district office building, separate legal teams and separate consultants required to sign confidentiality agreements.

Private bidders will also be provided time to review the public bid and comment prior to the award of the contract.

