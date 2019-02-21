Tender goes out for intersection work at Westwood and Jingle Pot

Detailed design work on the intersection of Westwood Road and Jingle Pot Road. CITY OF NANAIMO image

The intersection of Westwood Road and Jingle Pot Road is on track to be stoplight-controlled later this year.

Following detailed design work, the City of Nanaimo put out a tender last week for the project, budgeted at $1.43 million. Jamie Rose, city manager of transportation, said the intersection upgrades will include stoplights, sidewalks in the intersection area, bike lanes, paving and utility work and some reconfiguration of bus stops. He said “the geometry’s going to pretty much stay the way it is” as far as turn lanes on Westwood and Jingle Pot.

“It’s an intersection we’ve kind of had our eye on for a while, just watching traffic patterns change and grow and evolve…” he said. “We’ve been watching the traffic volumes increase over time and knew that it was going to come at some point and now its time’s come.”

Rose said with land constraints and topography, costs of a roundabout wouldn’t have been justifiable, so traffic signals were the preferred choice.

He said construction could start in the spring and be completed in the fall.

