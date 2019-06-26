Tender for Williams Lake airport electrical upgrade awarded

Work should begin the middle of July and take about three months

The tender for the Williams Lake Airport electrical rehabilitation project has been awarded to Houle Electric Ltd. Photo submitted

Williams Lake airport will receive a major airfield lighting upgrade with work slated to begin mid-July.

City ouncil unanimously awarded the tender for the project to Houle Electric Ltd. of Burnaby in the amount of $1,112.783.33, excluding GST.

The only other bid was from Quality Excavating and Construction of Williams Lake for $1,377,360.

Mayor Walt Cobb said it is good news for the City as the entire cost is being covered by a $1.5 million Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP) grant.

“The lighting was getting questionable up there,” Cobb said. “I want to thank our MP Todd Doherty for helping us get the grant approved.”

Coun. Scott Nelson said the City began applying for an ACAP grant back in 2013 for the project and resubmitted the application repeatedly.

“It’s an example of our staff never giving up on grant opportunities,” Nelson said. “We are getting a significant upgrade that is being funded 100 percent.”

Airport manager Tim Lussier said the work should take approximately three months to complete.

In a previous interview, he told the Tribune the project will see all the airfield lighting replaced on the runway, taxiway and apron, including all underground conduits and conductors, as well as a new aerodrome LED beacon and new approved up-to-date wind socks.

During the meeting, council also approved the purchase of two new pickup trucks — a half-ton 2019 Ford F150 extended cab and a three quarter ton 2019 Ford F250 regular 4X4 cab, both from Lake City Ford in Williams Lake at the price of around $53,000 each.

