Ten years ago Princeton turned out to cheer the Olympic torch

Ten years ago, on February 7, the town turned out and lined the street to witness the progress and passing of the Olympic torch.

Three torch bearers took part in the run through downtown, and the flame was exchanged at Veterans’ Square.

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight. It passed through every province and territory, and through the hands of more than 12,000 people before the cauldron was lit on Vancouver’s waterfront.

