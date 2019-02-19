Ten Surrey students receive $5,000 scholarships

The Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarships will help fund their university education

Ten Surrey students have won a $5,000 Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship to help fund their university education.

They are among 170 Canadian high school students the charitable organization has award the needs-based scholarship to, bestowed on students who overcame adversity. A total of $900,000 in scholarships has been awarded this year by the charitable association, which according to its website is “dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles.”

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada has since 2012 awarded more than $5.1 million in scholarships to 866 young Canadians.

“This year we more than doubled the number of scholarships offered in recognition of the immense need for post-secondary financial support in Canada,” said Prem Watsa, its president.

Surrey’s 10 scholarship recipients for 2019 are Zahur Ashrafuzzaman (Queen Elizabeth Secondary), Tanmai Bhatia (Queen Elizabeth Secondary), Mona Bshina (Fraser Heights Secondary), Derrick Duong (Kwantlen Park Secondary), Vanshika Jain (Ecole Panorama Ridge Secondary), Si Jia Jiao (Queen Elizabeth Secondary), Sukhpreet Johal (Queen Elizabeth Secondary), Haneen Kaddoura (Enver Creek Secondary), Angela Omrani (North Delta Secondary), and Zainab Zahra (Queen Elizabeth Secondary).

The students’ “hometown” is Surrey, a press release states.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram Â and follow Tom on Twitter