Ten of 11 people taken into custody after shooting in Surrey have been released

Police say four guns, two Tasers, drugs and other weapons were seized after home shot at in Whalley

Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 10800-block of 139A Street in Whalley Saturday morning after reports of shots fired. A bullet hole was visible in the window of one home. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Ten of the 11 people taken into custody after a house was shot at in Whalley early Saturday morning have been released, Surrey RCMP say.

Police say the investigation began just before 5 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 7) when Surrey RCMP Frontline officers responded to a report of shots being fired into a home in the 10800 block of 139A Street.

One house, on the east side of 139A Street, had at least one bullet hole through a window on the second floor. The investigation led officers to another home also on 139A Street.

“Our investigation led us to another house on the street and that’s where we called the people out from,” Sergeant Roger Green told the Now-Leader on Saturday.

On Monday, police issued a release saying a search warrant was executed at that home on 139A Street where four firearms, two Tasers, a quantity of drugs, and other weapons were located and seized.

RCMP say 11 people were taken into custody Saturday morning and 10 of those people were released pending further investigation.The 11th, a man, was kept on an outstanding warrant.

No injuries were reported.

RCMP say this seems to have been a “targeted incident resulting from a dispute between parties known to one another.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.

– With file from Lauren Collins

