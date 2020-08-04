Ten hour planned power outage coming for north Island residents

To keep crews and the public safe, power must be switched off while BC Hydro completes the work.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington will be without power for around 10 hours on Aug. 13. (North Island Gazette file photo)

There will be no power in the north Island for about 10 hours on Aug. 13.

BC Hydro issued a news release stating that while the company realizes there’s never a good time to have an outage, they will be switching off the power from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m in Woss, Telegraph Cove, Alert Bay, Malcolm Island, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, Holberg, Quatsino, Winter Harbour and surrounding areas.

BC Hydro stated they will be performing critical maintenance work and replacing transmission structures that feed the north Island. “To keep our crews and the public safe, power must be switched off while we complete this important work.”

BC Hydro added that “to protect your equipment from damage during the outage, please turn off all lights, electric heaters, major appliances and unplug all electronics. We’ll restore your power as soon as we can.”

For more information on power outages, go to bchydro.com/outages or call 1 800 BCHYDRO.

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Island Gazette