Ten candidates officially on Penticton byelection ballot

Ten names will be on the official ballots for the upcoming June byelection in Penticton.
The byelection was called after former mayor and councillor Jake Kimberley announced his resignation to focus on recovering after the stroke he suffered in 2020.
After the nomination period closed on Friday, May 14, there were some returning names in the running.
Isaac Gilbert, returns for a second run after running in the 2018 municipal election and finishing with 2,093 votes.
Jason Cox is taking another shot at council, after finishing second in the mayoral race in 2018 with 2,621 votes.
Karen Brownlee is the last returning candidate from the 2018 municipal election, after she finished with 2,331 votes.
The majority of the candidates in the byelection did not run in the 2018 municipal election, those include:
Steve Brown
James Miller
Amelia Boultbee
Kate Hansen
Keith MacIntyre
Katie O’Kell
James Blake
The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an All Candidates town hall forum on May 27. The forum starts 6 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Advance voting will take place June 9, 12 and 16. General voting day is Saturday, June 19, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre or the Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.
