Ten Abbotsford pedestrian crossings set for improvements

New signals and crossing beacons to be built at intersections

Ten pedestrian crossings are set for improvements this year.

Ten Abbotsford intersections are set for crosswalk improvements this year.

The city will install two full pedestrian traffic signals, five overhead flashing beacons, and three beacons beside busy crosswalks to try to make pedestrians safer. Here are the projects

Pedestrian traffic signals

McCallum Road at Switzer Avenue; completion in June of 2019

South Fraser Way at James Street; completion in fall of 2019

Overhead flashing beacons

Clearbrook Road at Newcastle Cres; complete

Clearbrook Road at Clearbrook Elementary; complete

Trethewey Street at Slocan Drive; complete

South Fraser Way at Pauline Street; completion in summer of 2019

Ware Street at Farrant Crescent; complete

Rectangular rapid flashing beacon

Bevan Avenue at Primrose Street; completion in summer of 2019

Old Clayburn Road at Skeena Avenue; completion in summer of 2019.

