Ten Abbotsford pedestrian crossings set for improvements

Ten Abbotsford intersections are set for crosswalk improvements this year.
The city will install two full pedestrian traffic signals, five overhead flashing beacons, and three beacons beside busy crosswalks to try to make pedestrians safer. Here are the projects
Pedestrian traffic signals
- McCallum Road at Switzer Avenue; completion in June of 2019
- South Fraser Way at James Street; completion in fall of 2019
Overhead flashing beacons
- Clearbrook Road at Newcastle Cres; complete
- Clearbrook Road at Clearbrook Elementary; complete
- Trethewey Street at Slocan Drive; complete
- South Fraser Way at Pauline Street; completion in summer of 2019
- Ware Street at Farrant Crescent; complete
Rectangular rapid flashing beacon
- Bevan Avenue at Primrose Street; completion in summer of 2019
- Old Clayburn Road at Skeena Avenue; completion in summer of 2019.
