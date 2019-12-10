Temporary wet housing facility opening in downtown Kelowna

Temporary shelter will be operated by volunteer group Welcome Inn in partnership with BC Housing

A temporary wet housing shelter will soon open in downtown Kelowna to help those who are living on the streets.

The new shelter will be located at 1265 Ellis Street, near BNA Brewing Co., and is expected to open its doors in late December or early January.

The shelter will initially open with 20 beds with the possibility of expanding to 40 beds if needed.

Only people who are over 19 years of age will be allowed to stay at shelter, which will be operated by a volunteer-based group called the Welcome Inn in partnership with BC Housing. The organization hopes to keep the shelter open 24/7, but depending on staff availablity the shelter may initially open only at night.

B.C. Hosing confirmed there will be a designated area that will allow drug use, which will be monitored by staff.

“Due to the significant number of people in Kelowna who are experiencing homelessness and living outside, existing shelters are at or near capacity on a nightly basis,” stated a press release from the ministry of municipal affairs and housing.

“The province’s non-profit partners in the region are also running at capacity, limiting their ability to take on additional initiatives. Faced with the need, and the lack of traditional options, BC Housing is partnering with Welcome Inn, a new community-based group that came together in order to operate the shelter.”

READ MORE: Residents rally to support those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

READ MORE: Petition started to change location of homeless shelter in West Kelowna

The shelter will provide meals, storage for their belongings, washrooms and a common room. BC Housing stated there will be two staff on site at all times and will be able to provide information about the project and contact for neighbours and community members who may have concerns.

BC Housing will be paying for the operational costs, renovations and the lease of the building. The shelter is expected to close on Mar. 31.

There are currently three shelters in Kelowna with a total of 160 spaces that are open and funded by the province, however, with the addition of the recently announced Fuller Avenue site and the Welcome Inn temporary shelter, there will soon be at least 220 spaces available to people experiencing homelessness.

READ MORE: Kelowna to open temporary housing to help homeless

READ MORE: Knox Mountain, north end Kelowna residents gather to petition city over homeless camp

In addition to shelters, the province has opened more than 80 supportive homes in Kelowna since October 2018, including Heath House (40 homes) and Hearthstone (46 homes).

On top of that there are three more provincially funded supportive housing projects that are in progress in the Kelowna area that will provide more than 150 units for people experiencing homelessness in the community.

Two of the projects are expected to open next spring, while the third will be ready in 2021.

BC Housing said it is also currently providing rent subsidies for 184 people or households who were experiencing homelessness, enabling them to live and rent in the private market.

Across the province, the government has opened nearly 2,100 units of supportive housing in the last two years, with more than 800 additional homes underway.

According to the province, these developments are part of the government’s Homes for BC housing plan, which intends to build a total of 114,000 affordable homes over 10 years, including 4,700 units of supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan