Temporary months-long road closure coming to Surrey’s Fraser Highway as part of SkyTrain construction

Temporary road closures are coming to Surrey’s Fraser Highway and area as crews prepare for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension. (Image: Google Maps)

Temporary road closures are coming to Surrey’s Fraser Highway and area as crews prepare for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension.

According to the City of Surrey’s website, Fraser Highway from 96th Avenue to 148th Street and 144th Street from 92nd Avenue to Fraser Highway will have temporary road closures “on a 24-hour per day basis,” starting at 9 a.m. Monday, July 19 and reopening 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

The website states it’s part of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension’s early works program, and “B&B Contracting has been contracted by the City for the widening of Fraser Highway between 96 Avenue and 148 Street.”

The road closures are to “safely complete tree removals and installation of fish and wildlife culverts within the fisheries and bird nesting windows.”

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader