Temporary detour on Boucherie Road detour changes

Boucherie Road at Ogden Road, part of the stretch to be improved as part of the planned Wine Trail work in West Kelowna.â€”Image credit: Google Maps

The detour will be Oct. 19 and 20 for paving

Construction continues to progress well on the Boucherie Road – Wine Trail Upgrade project. To accommodate paving, changes to the project detour route are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20.

For these two days, the intersection at Ogden and Boucherie Roads will be closed and motorists travelling northbound on Boucherie Road will access the detour route along Thacker Drive from Montigny Road. Motorists travelling southbound on Boucherie will be directed to Montigny Road from Thacker Drive. The Ogden and Boucherie Road intersection will reopen for Saturday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Directional signage and traffic control personnel will be stationed along the modified detour route to aid with traffic flow.

During this temporary closure, traffic will be unable to use Ourtoland Road, Trevor Drive and Guidi Road as a through route.

Visitors to Little Straw Winery, located on Ourtoland Road, must use Hudson Road, Guidi Road and Trevor Drive to access the winery.

Construction on the $8.75 million upgrade is progressing on time and on budget with substantial completion scheduled for late Nov. 2018.

