Temporary closures at Courtenay Riverway

A section of the Courtenay Riverway trail at 31st Street will be closed from Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Friday, Oct. 18 for resurfacing. The closure will extend from the 31st Street entrance approximately 160 metres to the south to the first foot bridge on the path. Pedestrians will be detoured to the waterfront gravel trail, around the Crystal Shores complex.