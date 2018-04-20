Temporary closure for Hwy 91 off-ramp to 72nd Avenue begins tonight

Detour for northbound traffic in effect from Friday night to Wednesday

  • Apr. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

DELTA – The northbound off-ramp from Highway 91 to 72nd Avenue will be closed starting tonight (April 20) at 9 p.m. and will reopen on April 25, depending on weather conditions.

The Ministry of Transportation says signs will direct northbound drivers on Highway 91 to detour either via the 64th Avenue interchange, or the Nordel Way interchange, then back to Highway 91 southbound with a left turn onto 72nd Avenue.

The closure is part of ongoing work on the Highway 91/72nd Avenue interchange project in Delta.

“The temporary closure is necessary while crews reconstruct and repave the off-ramp,” a government release notes, “and affects northbound traffic only. Drivers headed south may continue to turn left onto 72nd Avenue eastbound.”

For up-to-date travel information, visit: drivebc.ca.

For more information on the project, visit gov.bc.ca/highway91-72avenue.

Previous story
First Nation acknowledgement added to Sooke council agendas
Next story
Nanaimo adds up the value of natural infrastructure

Just Posted

Temporary closure for Hwy 91 off-ramp to 72nd Avenue begins tonight

  • 9 hours ago

 

New Downtown Salmon Arm board installed

 

In Our Opinion: Protect the WWII fort

  • 9 hours ago

 

Westmont Montessori upgrades to be completed this fall

 

Most Read