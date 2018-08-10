Temporary changes to QB parking

The Town of Qualicum Beach is making some temporary changes to parking on First Avenue. — NEWS file photo

In order to relieve some street parking congestion in the First Avenue/Harlech Road area, temporary parking spots will be designated at the old fire hall for LifeLabs & QB Physiotherapy patients, according to the Town of Qualicum Beach’s website.

Also, during the First Avenue construction period, temporary spots on Railway Street will be set up for the contractor and construction crews.

At a July 16 council meeting, the correspondence log included a letter from Paul Connor about the lack of parking on First Avenue due to the construction and how it was affecting businesses such as the Pet Store at 156 First Avenue.

Mayor Teunis Westbroek said staff did look into it “because we did take some action in dealing with that particular side of the street.”

Financial director John Marsh said a similar complaint came in about the same property and “the construction issues associated with it.” He said the superintendent of parks and public works Cam Purdon had already met with the contractor.

Staff said it was a group effort and met with the managers on the construction site to look at where crews are marshalling their material and where they’re parking.

— NEWS Staff/Town of Qualicum Beach website