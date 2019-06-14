Temporary changes to emergency room at Oliver hospital

Room will be closed Saturday evening to Sunday morning because of lack of physician coverage

Due to limited physician availability, the emergency department at the South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 10 p.m. Aug. 19 to 6 a.m. Aug. 20.

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 because of a lack of physician coverage.

South Okanagan residents who require care when the hospital is closed should call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Otherwise, they should visit the emergency room at the Penticton Regional Hospital, 550 Carmi Ave., Penticton.

Those who are unsure about whether they need to go to the emergency room should call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1. This is a 24-hour service.

