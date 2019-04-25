Temporary CCTV cameras added around downtown Victoria

The Victoria Police Department will be deploying temporary cameras for this year’s TC 10K and the Khalsa Day Parade on Sunday, to ensure the public’s safety during these events.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Slugfest at the 2019 Super Channel Championships

The temporary cameras will be placed in public spaces in accordance with B.C. and national privacy legislation and will be going up by Saturday, April 27. The cameras will be taken down shortly after the events and temporary signs will be posted to ensure those in the area are aware.

READ ALSO: James Bay street corner could house public berry patch

Both events are taking place on Sunday, April 28 and there will be multiple road closures.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.