Temporary CCTV cameras will be deployed Saturday in preparation for the TC 10K and the Khalsa Day Parade, which both take place on Sunday, April 28. (Black Press file photo)

Temporary CCTV cameras added around downtown Victoria

Cameras go up Saturday for big Sunday events

  • Apr. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Victoria Police Department will be deploying temporary cameras for this year’s TC 10K and the Khalsa Day Parade on Sunday, to ensure the public’s safety during these events.

The temporary cameras will be placed in public spaces in accordance with B.C. and national privacy legislation and will be going up by Saturday, April 27. The cameras will be taken down shortly after the events and temporary signs will be posted to ensure those in the area are aware.

Both events are taking place on Sunday, April 28 and there will be multiple road closures.

