Temporary access change for Royal Inland Hospital patients

KAMLOOPS - Due to ongoing construction on the Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) Patient Care Tower project, patient access to RIH has temporarily been changed as of Monday, May 4, 2020.

A section of the Upper Ring Road, connecting Third Avenue to the RIH roundabout/patient drop off area, will be closed to install a new water line and propane tank controls. Work is expected to be complete by Sunday, May 11, 2020.

During this time, access for patient drop-off at the RIH roundabout will be via Fifth Avenue. Detour signs and traffic control flaggers will be in place to direct vehicles to the drop-off area.

There will be no change in access to the public parkade at the Clinical Services Building or for over-height parking.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day; however, the road will remain closed 24 hours a day until the work is completed. Interior Health regrets any inconvenience to patients during this time.

