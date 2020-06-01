City of Kelowna. (Contributed)

Temperatures to hover around 20 C in Kelowna this week

A look at Kelowna's forecast for the first week of June

  • Jun. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Summer in Kelowna is just around the corner and so is beautiful weather.

Other than a couple of rainy days, the forecast looks quite pleasant this week, according to Environment Canada.

On Monday, June 1, expect a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high for the day is 20 C with a UV index of 8 or very high. The night time should be clear with a low of 8 C.

Tuesday, June 2

Periods of rain. High 18.

Night Showers. Low 8.

Wednesday, June 3

A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Night Cloudy periods. Low 8.

Thursday, June 4

A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Night Cloudy periods. Low 10.

Friday, June 5

Jun Cloudy. High 23.

Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

