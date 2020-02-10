Temperatures expected to warm up slightly this week

Monday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies, with a 30 per cent chance of rain early in the morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud. Overnight will be cloudy after midnight, with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. A high of 7 C and a low of 1 C is expected.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies and a high of 7 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods, with a low of 4 C.

Thursday will see periods of rain throughout the day and into the night, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Friday will be cloudy, with a high of 9 C. An overnight low of 3 C is expected, with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

