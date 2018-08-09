(Pixnio)

Temperature records broken Wednesday, even hotter conditions today in B.C.

While today is set to be the hottest day this week, yesterday's scorching temperatures broke several records.

With the hottest day of the week upon us, cities across B.C. have the potential to break maximum temperature records.

Environment Canada is warning temperatures could be over 40 C in some areas this Thursday.

“A ridge of high pressure has brought unseasonably hot weather into southern B.C.,” writes Environment Canada.

“Daytime maximum temperatures will climb a couple more degrees today and reach 37 C at many localities with a few spots crossing the 40 C mark. Overnight minimum temperatures will only recover to the upper teens to 20 C mark.”

Meteorologists warn that it will remain hot on Friday as daytime highs remain in the mid to upper 30Cs.

“Significant cooling will occur on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area overnight Friday,” adds Environment Canada.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Experts also recommend checking in on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Also seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

While today is set to be the hottest day this week, yesterday’s scorching temperatures broke seven records in the province;

Cache Creek Area

  • New record: 38.8 C

  • Old record: 37.5 C set in 1981
  • Records kept since 1912

Lillooet

  • Tied record: 39 C

  • Old record: 39 C set in 1981
  • Records kept since 1881

Lytton

  • New record: 40.6 C

  • Old record: 40.4 C set in 1981
  • Records kept since 1921

Malahat

  • New record: 31.5 C

  • Old record: 30.5 C set in 1987
  • Records kept since 1986

Merritt

  • New record: 36.3 C

  • Old record: 35.0 C set in 1978
  • Records kept since 1918

Pemberton

  • New record: 38.7 C

  • Old record: 37.0 C set in 1981
  • Records kept since 1908

Squamish

  • New record: 33.2 C

  • Old record: 32.2 C set in 1960
  • Records kept since 1960

Temperature records broken Wednesday, even hotter conditions today in B.C.

