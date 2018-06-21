FILE - In (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

  • Jun. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Another warm day in B.C. resulted in many new temperatures records broken in areas right across the province.

Wednesday marked the second day in a row, following the first heat wave in 2018, that the mercury reached unprecedented levels in certain cities.

RELATED: Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

The hottest spot in B.C. was the Kamloops area which reached 36.7 C on Wednesday.

A number of other heat records were broken across the province that day:

  • Abbotsford Area – 31.2
  • Agassiz Area – 31.1 (tied)
  • Burns Lake Area – 31.2
  • Dawson Creek Area – 31.6
  • Fort Nelson Area – 33.4
  • Fort st. John Area – 31.5
  • Gibsons Area – 28.5
  • Hope Area – 30.9
  • Kamloops Area – 36.7
  • Kootenay National Park Area – 32.0
  • Mackenzie Area – 32.0
  • Pitt Meadows Area – 32.2
  • Prince George Area – 30.9
  • Sechelt Area – 28.5
  • Squamish Area – 29.7
  • Yoho National Park Area – 28.4]

RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issued a weather warning to several regions of the province on Saturday and again on Monday, due to the intense heat.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Federal government announces $6.3M for Nanaimo port’s vehicle processing centre
Next story
Parksville mayor announces he won’t run again

Just Posted

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

  • 10 hours ago

 

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

  • 10 hours ago

 

FAR ready for summer

  • 10 hours ago

 

Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read