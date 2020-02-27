Temperature expected to hit double digits this weekend in Kelowna

It looks like winter may be in the rearview mirror as temperatures begin to warm up in the Central Okanagan.
According to Environment Canada, Kelowna is currently plus 9 and cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning.
Heading into the afternoon a mix of sun and cloud is expected with temperatures continuing to hover around 9 degrees.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday’s forecast is a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 degrees. On Saturday, temperatures may cool to as low as 6 C and Sunday is expected to be bright and sunny with temperatures around 8 C.
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News