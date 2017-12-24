Temperatues drop; ice wine harvest is on

Kelowna-based Tantalus Vineyards was out this weekend harvesting for ice wine

Cooler temperatures this weekend is helping out local wineries looking to harvest for ice wine production.

At Tantalus Vineyards in Kelowna, crews headed out Saturday in minus-10 temperatures to complete their ice wine harvest.

“Our awesome picking crew braved the -10 C temperature (yesterday) morning and descended into the frosty dark vineyard, just before dawn, to help harvest all those sweet frozen clusters,” stated the winery. “Thanks to our fantastic friends for jumping out of their cozy beds this morning to help us out”

Tantalus is open Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. before closing for the winter season until Mar. 31

