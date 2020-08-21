Telus outage leaves hundreds with no internet

The Dunbar Creek Wildfire, located 28 kilometres north of Radium, is disrupting internet service in Golden. Photo courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service.

Internet has been restored after an outage left Golden residents without access to the world wide web,on Thursday.

The outage affected approximtely 500 Telus customers and was caused by damage to a fibre line. Telus was able to maintain cell service during this time due to overlapping coverage in the area.

“The Telus team has working closely with local firefighters and emergency crews after the Dunbar Creek wildfire damaged a fibre line,” read a statement from Telus.

“Our priorities are to ensure the safety of our team and to restore services as quickly as possible for our customers. Our crews were given permission by emergency management to travel to the scene on Thursday afternoon, and worked as quickly as they could to repair the damaged line and restore service.”

Service was restored on Thursday evening.

Telus continues to monitor the situation closely.

Outages can be tracked online at https://www.telus.com/en/bc/outages.

READ MORE: Residents and pilots see hazards in Telus plan

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

Follow me on Twitter

Golden Star