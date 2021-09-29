Telus adds Port Hardy residents and businesses to its 5G network

Port Hardy residents and businesses will now have access to faster internet.

TELUS has expanded its next-generation 5G network to Port Hardy as part of its larger $13-billion investment in infrastructure and operations in British Columbia.

TELUS says its 5G network will contribute to the North Island town’s improved health, entrepreneurial spirit and productivity.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Port Hardy to the people, resources and critical information they need,” said Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle in a media release. “The ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity.”

According to Telus, 5G could create 250,000 jobs and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum across Canada, including more than $47 billion in technology and operations in British Columbia.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Island Gazette