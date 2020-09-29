Telethon promotes Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID response funding

Surrey/White Rock business entrepreneur Manjit Lit is challenging the public to match his $100,000 gift to the Support Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s COVID-19 fund.Photo by Kevin Hill

A Surrey/White Rock business entrepreneur is challenging the public to match his $100,000 gift to the Support Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s COVID-19 fund.

Manjit Lit – who also separately donated $100,000 to Peace Arch Hospital for a germ-destroying UV robot – has inspired a one-day telethon on Facebook this Wednesday (Sept. 30) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to promote contributions to the fund.

The telethon can be viewed at ChannelPunjabiCanada.

For more details, and to donate directly, the public can also visit www.surreyhospitalfoundation.com/donate.

The Surrey Hospitals Foundation launched the COVID-19 Response Fund earlier in the spring to help equip and support frontline healthcare workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital, which serves as a biocontainment treatment centre as part of B.C.’s response to the pandemic.

The $100,000 gift will go toward developing critical and innovative medical technologies and novel clinical research studies supporting patient recovery, and also offering support for frontline workers.

“We are so grateful to Mr. Lit and his family for his immense generosity and recognizing the importance of both regional and community hospitals as we continue to fight this pandemic,” Jane Adams, foundation president and CEO, said in a media release.

“It is inspiring to see his hard work and efforts in encouraging our communities to join him in supporting COVID-19 care, which is so crucial today.”

The SMH emergency department is unique in that 75 per cent of the rooms are single patient rooms, providing privacy while minimizing cross-contamination between patients, crucial during pandemic conditions.

Its emergency department, high acuity unit (HAU), intensive care unit (ICU), and other units within the tower are also equipped with many negative pressure rooms to allow fresh air in but not out, also reducing cross-contamination.

