Telephone townhalls set for residents to ask questions and learn about vaccines

4 Fraser Valley communities get to interact with panel of health experts during 'Telephone Townhalls'

Residents of Chilliwack, and other Fraser Valley communities can learn more about COVID-19 vaccines via a “telephone townhall” this week.

The goal is to encourage folks to call in, hear from health experts, ask questions, and later get vaccinated.

“During the call, you can ask questions about COVID-19 vaccines to the guest speakers. You’ll also have the chance to give your opinion by responding to live polling questions,” according to the COVID-19 response page from the B.C. government.

Join by calling in at 7 p.m. on July 29: 1-877-229-8493 and entering ID Code: 117216

A “telephone townhall” is an interactive telephone conference call, where you can call in or listen to the live audio stream

The Fraser Valley townhalls are being held this week Abbotsford, Mission, and Langley as well as Chilliwack. They are also in Prince George, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof.

In Abbotsford and Mission – Wednesday, July 28, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In Langley – Thursday, July 29, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In Chilliwack -Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

