Vernon Fire Rescue Services blocked traffic on 18 Avenue due to downed power lines across the road. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Telephone lines down at 18 Avenue in Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services have reopened 18th Ave after clearing the lines from the road

  • Nov. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vernon Fire Rescue Services blocked off traffic at 18 Avenue and 42 A Street after some telephone lines fell across the intersection.

Fire Rescue received the call just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Fire trucks were posted on either side of the intersection to keep traffic away from the mess of lines.

At 10:23 a.m. firefighters had cleared the lines from the middle of the road and allowed traffic to resume. The lines are still hanging from polls near the sidewalk but are not hazardous.

