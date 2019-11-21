Telephone lines down at 18 Avenue in Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services have reopened 18th Ave after clearing the lines from the road

Vernon Fire Rescue Services blocked off traffic at 18 Avenue and 42 A Street after some telephone lines fell across the intersection.

Fire Rescue received the call just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Fire trucks were posted on either side of the intersection to keep traffic away from the mess of lines.

At 10:23 a.m. firefighters had cleared the lines from the middle of the road and allowed traffic to resume. The lines are still hanging from polls near the sidewalk but are not hazardous.

READ MORE: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Brendan Shykora