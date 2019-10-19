Telephone fraudsters claim to be a Cranbrook RCMP officer

Cranbrook RCMP are warning the general public of fraudulent telephone calls which appear to be coming from a police officer at our local detachment.

Cranbrook RCMP are warning the general public of fraudulent telephone calls which appear to be coming from a police officer at our local detachment.

Police have learned the fraudster advises of outstanding fines or taxes and directs the recipient to meet the “officer” at a designated location or face arrest.

Cranbrook RCMP are concerned for the safety of our citizens as the intentions of the caller are not known. Of further concern, the fraudsters are using Caller ID spoofing to reflect “Cranbrook RCMP” on the call display.

Cranbrook RCMP request this information be shared with members of our community who may be vulnerable to such a call.