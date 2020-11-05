A climate strike is being planned in Williams Lake for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Teens plan climate strike in Williams Lake for Friday, Nov. 6

Face masks and social distancing encouraged

Local teenagers are planning a climate strike Friday, Nov. 6 in the lakecity.

Julia Zirnhelt, one of the leaders of Third Planet Crusade Williams Lake, said the climate strike will be outside at city hall. The event is being organized by Zirhelt and Ella Kruus with help from Third Planet Crusade and their school’s Enviro Club

Climate strike on November 6th!!!

Participants are encouraged to wear a face mask and social distance.

Williams Lake Tribune

