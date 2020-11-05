Teens plan climate strike in Williams Lake for Friday, Nov. 6

A climate strike is being planned in Williams Lake for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Local teenagers are planning a climate strike Friday, Nov. 6 in the lakecity.

Julia Zirnhelt, one of the leaders of Third Planet Crusade Williams Lake, said the climate strike will be outside at city hall. The event is being organized by Zirhelt and Ella Kruus with help from Third Planet Crusade and their school’s Enviro Club

Participants are encouraged to wear a face mask and social distance.

