Victoria Police want help in finding 14-year-old Hannah Campbell (Photo submitted)

Teenager missing, Victoria Police asking for help

14-year old Hannah Campbell was reported missing on Thursday

  • May. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Hannah Campbell is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian girl standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 160 pounds. She has short brown hair which is usually worn in a ponytail, and wears bullet-shaped earrings.

She was last seen wearing a black, button-up cotton sweater, black leggings and black runners with untied shoelaces.

She was last seen on May 9 and reported missing to police on May 10. She has been known to hang out in the downtown core.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Victoria Police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Man declared dead after he collapsed on Fulton Street
Next story
Fish sightings encourages protectors of West Creek

Just Posted

Alzheimer’s walk in Maple Ridge Saturday

 

Have a cute date this weekend? Here are a few places you can take them

 

Teenager missing, Victoria Police asking for help

  • 13 hours ago

 

Abby News Week in Review – May 12

 

Most Read