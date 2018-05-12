Teenager missing, Victoria Police asking for help

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Hannah Campbell is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian girl standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 160 pounds. She has short brown hair which is usually worn in a ponytail, and wears bullet-shaped earrings.

She was last seen wearing a black, button-up cotton sweater, black leggings and black runners with untied shoelaces.

She was last seen on May 9 and reported missing to police on May 10. She has been known to hang out in the downtown core.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Victoria Police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

