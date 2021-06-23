Teen Summer Takeover of Penticton Library kicks off in July

The grand prizes are passes to Meeples and Milkshakes in Penticton

The Penticton Library reopened Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 after a five month closure due to coronavirus. (Google maps photo)

Teens are set to take over the summer at the Penticton Public Library in July.

The annual six-week summer program, Teen Summer Takeover, challenges teens aged 13 to 18 to complete a range of activities, with a chance of prizes.

The challenges and activities are laid out inside the passport, available after registering at the library, and broken up into the four categories of Read, Create, Do and Explore.

Some of the challenges will only be available for one week at a time. Completed challenges will be rewarded with raffle tickets to be entered into the weekly and grand prize draws.

The first weekly draw will be on July 14, for the first week of challenges ending on July 12, and the weekly prizes included Giftcards to downtown businesses like Ogo’s, Sirius Science & Nature, the Book Shop and Meeples and Milkshakes, free books and comic books, various edible prizes and more.

READ MORE: Foundry Penticton partners with Penticton Library to help youth keep connected

The grand prizes are 10-punch passes to Meepls and Milkshakes in downtown Penticton. This year there are two passes available to be drawn at the end of the takeover on Aug. 17.

In addition, the library is rolling out its full hours starting on July 5, opening again on Mondays and extending Tuesday’s hours to 8:30 p.m.

This year’s summer takeover also has a new double trouble feature, with some challenges awarding extra tickets, and free weekly tickets for signing up with a friend.

Weekly prizes are available to anyone, however the grand prizes will be for local Penticton teens only.

Please visit the library to sign up in person – teens will be receiving a box full of goodies and will be assigned their TST passport number. If they do not feel comfortable coming in person, please phone 250-770-7781 ext 4516 or email teens@pentictonlibrary.ca to sign up.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News