Teen hailed as ‘hero’ in Parksville says she was just doing what anyone should do

A Kwalikum Secondary student who intervened in an incident in downtown Parksville on Thursday, Nov. 14, says she was just doing what she believes any citizen should do.

Sara Picard, 16, says she intervened in a struggle between a man and a woman, which resulted in the man stabbing himself in the chest. He later died as a result of the injuries.

Picard has received an outpouring of support on social media praising her actions and calling her a hero. She says the positive feedback is nice, but that being called a hero feels a bit strange.

“I don’t really view myself as a hero. I think that I was just a citizen doing what they’re supposed to do, in a situation where it’s dangerous. If you see somebody being harmed, you should step in and help as much as you can,” said Picard.

“So it’s been kind of weird being called a hero. I don’t really agree with it, but it’s nice definitely to have all the positive feedback.”

The feedback hasn’t all been from strangers – Picard says her mom and family have been incredibly proud of her as well. Although she is still in shock and doesn’t feel the best, she wouldn’t hesitate to do the same thing again.

“Even though it was a very dangerous situation and it has caused me some emotional distress, at the end of the day I would just because you know it’s what you’re supposed to do. If I didn’t do it, if I walked by, I would feel so guilty afterwards. There were a lot of people who were driving by, past the situation, walking by, past the situation, who didn’t do anything. I don’t know how I could ever do that,” said Picard.

She’s been in contact with victim services, who have provided counselling and have reached out to her several times since the incident.

She’s also extended deep compassion to the deceased man’s family.

“The main thing that’s really important is that the family is OK – and I’m sending all of my love, and all of my happiness and healing to the family, because they were the ones who were really affected. I just hope that they’re doing well, and that they’re safe, and that they’re OK,” said Picard.

