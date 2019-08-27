Nanaimo RCMP sent out a press release Tuesday to ask for assistance in locating 15-year-old Rebecca Wilchynski. (Photo submitted)

Teen girl from Nanaimo has been missing almost a week

RCMP ask for public's help in locating 15-year-old Rebecca Wilchynski

  • Aug. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Nanaimo teen hasn’t been seen in almost a week and Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to try to find her.

Nanaimo RCMP sent out a press release Tuesday to ask for assistance in locating 15-year-old Rebecca Wilchynski, who was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 a.m.

“Wilchynski’s caregivers are extremely concerned for her safety and well-being,” notes the press release.

Wilchynski is caucasian, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with long hair dyed blue-green. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants and was carrying a multi-coloured Billabong backpack. The photo attached is fairly recent, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

