TEDxChilliwack looking for speakers for 2020 event

Have you ever wanted to be a TEDxChilliwack speaker?

The path to speaking at TEDxChilliwack 2020 is now open with the speaker application phase. Entering the fifth year of TEDxChilliwack, while over 200 people have applied to speak at previous events, only a select number are chosen.

This year, 12 speakers will be chosen to present their ideas on the theme of “Clarity.” Speakers are knowledgeable about their topic, have a point of view, and most importantly, an idea worth sharing.

“Our vision for 2020 is that many people are seeking Clarity,” according to Michael Berger, marketing chair for TEDxChilliwack. “We’re looking for potential speakers who are optimistic and have inspiring ideas about science, technology, innovation, arts, design, sports, culture and the environment that have the potential to change our community and the world.”

After the application process closes on Nov. 18, a team will review all applications and choose those they wish to hear more from at an Applicant Showcase night. The Applicant Showcase night will be held in January, and will feature people being considered to speak at the TEDxChilliwack Main Event on April 11, 2020 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

“We welcome applications from throughout the Fraser Valley,” said Tim McAlpine, design and production chair of TEDxChilliwack. “We’re not too worried if people aren’t great speakers immediately, as applicants chosen to speak will be assigned a personal speaking coach, and there will be ample time to refine their idea.”

The first TEDxChilliwack took place in 2016. Each year since, the organizing committee has refined and improved on the process of finding, selecting and supporting speakers. TEDxChilliwack has attracted dozens of nascent and experienced speakers who have given engaging talks on an array of subjects related to the year’s theme. With this year’s theme, “Clarity,” TEDxChilliwack will give audiences an elevated experience with top-quality, enthralling speakers and a unique and entertaining event. Since its inception, TEDxChilliwack speakers have had nearly 350,000 online views of their talks, and some of the talks have been featured by the TEDx organization to a worldwide audience.

People wishing to apply should head to www.tedxchilliwack.com and click on the “Apply Today” button. Applications close on November 18.

