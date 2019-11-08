TEDxChilliwack 2020 is looking for inspiring speakers

Deadline to apply for a spot in April 2020 on the TEDxChilliwack stage is Nov. 18

Public speakers with big ideas are being sought for TEDxChilliwack 2020.

The deadline for applications is Monday, November 18 at midnight, according to organizers of TEDxChilliwack.

“If you have an idea worth spreading, we want to hear from you,” reads the release from organizers. “We’re looking for optimistic and inspiring new ideas about science, technology, innovation, arts, design, sports, culture and the environment that have the potential to change our community and the world.”

Anyone with an idea that fits in with the 2020 ‘clarity’ theme is invited to apply for a spot at the April 11, 2020 event in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Check out the details, fill out the application form and hit submit.

