Teddy the dog trial continues Monday and Thursday

Protesters have regularly gathered outside the Duncan courthouse to express their concern about the treatment of Teddy. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

The trial of Anderson Joe in the case of Teddy the dog is returning to the Duncan courthouse on Monday, Nov. 18, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Known to the public as “Teddy’s Trial”, the event has been wending its way through the court system.

Joe is up on charges of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal and failing to provide the necessities of life for an animal. If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of up to 18 months in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.

BC SPCA special constables seized Teddy in critical distress from Anderson’s property on Feb. 16, 2018.

Meanwhile, Melissa Tooshley, who had pleaded guilty to a single charge of failing to provide the necessities of life for an animal in the same case earlier in the trial, has withdrawn her guilty plea.

She will appear in court at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The case has seen animal rights activists gathering in front of the courthouse on each day of the trial carrying signs demanding justice for Teddy, while others filled the courtroom to hear details of the trial.

There has been so much comment on the case that local leaders stood united with Cowichan Tribes Chief William (Chip) Seymour at the Cowichan Tribes band office to denounce the brewing racism that’s emerged as a result of the trial.

—with a file from Robert Barron