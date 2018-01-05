View of Teck Trail Ops from Cedar Avenue, Jan. 4. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Teck Trail awarded for leadership in sustainability

Trail operations received the highest possible rating - Level AAA - across all five indicators

Triple A ratings in five forward-thinking initiatives has landed Teck Trail Operations a 2017 Leadership Award in sustainable mining.

The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) acknowledged the company’s outstanding performance in five focus areas of MAC’s Towards Sustainable Mining initiative.

Trail operations received the highest possible rating – Level AAA – across all five indicators: energy use and GHG emissions management, Aboriginal and community outreach, biodiversity conservation management, safety and health, and crisis management and communications.

“Our employees are dedicated to achieving the best in all aspects of sustainability, and to have our work recognized externally shows that we’re on the right track,” stated Thompson Hickey, Trail Operations General Manager, in a Thursday news release.

“We will build upon this accomplishment and work hard to continue improving our performance.”

Trail Operations, along with Teck’s Greenhills Operations, Cardinal River Operations, and Elkview Operations, are the only facilities in TSM (Towards Sustainable Mining) history to achieve the highest rating across all indicators.

Ratings are externally verified on a three-year basis by independent auditors.

Teck Trail Operations was previously awarded the MAC TSM Leadership Award in 2013 as part of the three year verification cycle.

A TSM Leadership Award is granted only when a facility meets or exceeds a Level A ranking in their results across all of the six protocols of TSM – Aboriginal and community outreach, crisis management, safety and health, tailings management, biodiversity conservation management, and energy use and greenhouse gas emissions management. A facility’s TSM results must be externally verified to be eligible for this recognition.

In 2016, 20 mining facilities had their results externally verified as part of MAC TSM; the 2017 TSM Progress Report can be viewed here: TSM Progress Report 2017.

